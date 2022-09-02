VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An impressive annual patriotic display is up along the Vestal Parkway, honoring the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

As in previous years, the United Way of Broome County has covered its front lawn with 2,977 small American flags in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Volunteers placed them yesterday evening.

On Sunday September 11th, the organization will hold a remembrance ceremony at 7:10 p.m.

United Way is also holding its annual Day of Caring volunteer projects on Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th.