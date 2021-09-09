United Way Day of Caring to benefit VINES

BINGHAMTON, NY – VINES is also hosting an event the morning of September 11th.

This Saturday is the United Way Day of Caring, a day that was conceived as a remembrance to those who lost their lives during the attacks.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, VINES will be building its 20th community garden at 22 New Street, located on the South Side of Binghamton.

The event is taking place from 9 to 1.

Christina Zawerucha with VINES and Donna Mahar a Binghamton resident who lives across the street, say the garden will be important in a number of ways.

“I think that on the 20th birthday of September 11th, it’s a really important and valuable thing for people in the community to build something beautiful for the future,” says Zawerucha.

“The socialization, so many of the people in that building don’t get out much and this will be an opportunity. They’re going to have picnic benches and picnic tables,” says Mahar.

Mahar lives in Metro Interfaith housing which is across the street.

VINES asks that anyone interested in volunteering bring proof of vaccination, otherwise you’ll be asked to wear a mask.

To register, visit VINESGardens.org/events.