United Way Day of Caring gives back to the community

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another annual tradition today is the United Way Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring started in 2002 as a way to honor heroes and memorialize the lives lost.

Volunteer and Clinical Social Worker at Binghamton University Nancy Lamberty was on site right after the attacks as a Red Cross Mental Health Disaster Worker.

She’s worked every Day of Caring since the start, and this year joins the team at the Discovery Center, where she’s partial to the Story Garden.

Lamberty says it’s extremely important that she give back today.

“A special way to remember the many lives that were lost on that day. Especially for families, especially for families locally who have lost loved ones to have other people remember them,” she says.

Lamberty assisted in fall gardening taking place in the Story Garden, while others helped paint a new fence.

All work is taking place outside this year due to COVID restrictions.

Assistant Executive Director for the Discovery Center Cheryl Dutko is fine with that, since indoor events at the center are limited.

“We normally shut down for two weeks in September and repaint and reclean and house clean and get it ready for Halloween in October but this year due to COVID there’s no inside projects so we’re concentrating on the outside and getting that ready,” she said.

The Day of Caring was scaled back by roughly half this year, with 500 volunteers at 50 projects at local charities and non profit organizations.