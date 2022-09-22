BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way celebrated the end of a yearly campaign, and the beginning of the next.

It held its annual meeting, and campaign kick-off dinner at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market yesterday evening.

The event highlights the organization’s impact throughout the year, while also launching 2023’s fundraising effort.

United Way of Broome County presented individuals with awards such as volunteer of the year, the community spirit award, and the Live United award.

Executive Director, LoriAnne Welch says that despite announcing the campaign yesterday, it actually got underway on July 1st.

Welch says, “As a result of the generosity and perseverance of this community, we are able to overcome anything. And tonight, we would just like to celebrate our community and the generosity and perseverance that the community has endured over these last two years.”

The organization nominates and approved new board members, as well as recognizing returning members.

Welch says that this past year, United Way allocated nearly 2 point 3 million dollars back into the community.

She says the goal is to gain more corporate sponsors and spread the organization’s outreach even further.