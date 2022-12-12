VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the United Way of Broome County announced that Paula Perna has been named the organization’s new executive director.

She will take over for LoriAnne Welch, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Perna is a Navy Veteran who has worked in higher education, nonprofit, and government sectors across Broome County and New York State.

She has been with United Ways of Broome County since 2017 as the Director of Community Initiatives and Planning.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey at the United Way of Broome County and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization in continuing to work collaboratively across the community to create real positive change,” shared Perna. “I feel fortunate to be starting this role with a committed, passionate staff and dedicated Board of Directors. I look forward to working with our generous donors, nonprofits, and other stakeholders and believe that the sky is the limit for all we can accomplish together.”

According to the organization, she is a long-time community member who received her Bachelor of Science from Binghamton University and Master of Science in Community Education from Elmira College.