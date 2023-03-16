WARREN, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – United Refining Company, which includes Kwik Fill, has been awarded one of America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers by Forbes for the year 2023.

1,000 employers were awarded across the United States, with evaluation based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

“On behalf of United Refining & Kwik Fill, we would like to thank our employees for their support and positive response to the Forbes survey,” said Chairman & CEO John Catsimatidis. “Your participation and feedback provided the opportunity to be awarded this title. We have always strived to put our employees first, as United Refining and Kwik Fill can only continue to grow and succeed through your efforts. We are committed to continuing to run our family-oriented company in an ethical manner, which provides fair pay, benefits, and opportunities to grow, in an organization that you can be proud to be a part of long term.”

United Refining Company is a refiner of crude oil that was founded in 1902 in Warren, Pennsylvania. It owns and operated over 400 Kwik Fill retail locations throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.