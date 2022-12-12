BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Seniors and staff at a pair of local nursing homes are helping our four-legged friends have a happy holiday season.

Residents and employees at United Methodist Homes recently delivered a large number of donations to the Broome County Humane Society.

The folks at Elizabeth Church Manor in Dickinson and the Hilltop Campus in Johnson City donated pet food, kitty litter, toys, cleaning supplies and more through a fundraiser dubbed Pawsgiving.

Chief Operating Officer Ron Patti says United Methodist Homes has a large spirit of giving.

“It really warms my heart to see how generous our residents and staff are in giving and to give to something as important as the Humane Society this time of year, really brings a lot of joy to me but also to everybody else.”

Patti says Pawsgiving was such a success, it may become an annual tradition.

For more information on how you can support the Humane Society, or provide a dog or cat with a forever home, go to bchumanesoc.com.