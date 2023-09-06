AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the general election just a few months away, organized labor unions are continuing to share their support for Broome County District Attorney Republican nominee Paul Battisti.

According to a news release, Region 9’s United Auto Workers Central New York Community Action Program has endorsed Battisti for candidacy in this year’s general election.

Throughout the course of his campaign, Battisti has gained the support of many labor unions as well as law enforcement agencies. Some of Battisti’s earlier endorsements include the NYS Police Investigators Association, Police Benevolent Association of NYS, Council 82, NYS Union of Police Associations, Binghamton Police Benevolent Association and Johnson City Police Benevolent Association.

“I’m honored to have earned the backing of the hardworking men and women of the United Auto Workers,” said Battisti. “Their members understand that, in order for workers, employers and the community as a whole to thrive, we must prioritize public safety. If our children and families aren’t safe, everything else is in jeopardy, too.”

In June, Battisti beat current Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak in the Republican primary election by 56% of the votes. He will face former Binghamton Mayor and Democratic candidate Matt Ryan in the general election on November 7. Battisti will appear on both the Republican and Conservative ballot lines.