Unique Donuts and Ammo shop opens to serve Montrose area

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY – A Susquehanna County husband and wife started a business to cater to the Montrose area in more ways than one.

One being donuts and the other ammo.

As NewsChannel 34’s Cody Butler shows us, the odd combination had people stopping in on its first day open.

In just one transaction you can get a delicious homemade donut and ammo for your gun.

“The other day we were driving by and I saw donuts and Ammo…that’s got to be interesting it doesn’t go together. But I guess maybe it will,” says Foster.

Thomas Foster stopped by Donuts and Ammo near Montrose to try their sugar donuts on its opening day.

“We’re going home to to have cider and donuts right now,” says Foster.

“I told my husband to put a reminder in your phone so we could go there on their opening day.”

Cindy Solomita and her husband got two specialty donuts for two dollars, another bang for their buck.

“There is probably no other one like it in the country. Donuts and ammo at the same place,” says Solomita.

It all clicked. Four months ago. Victoria Dibiase had her sights set on making and selling her donuts.

“Our passions are baking and hunting. We both like both,” says Dibiase.

While grabbing a bite to eat Victoria and her husband want to offer an affordable place to get ammo or even order ammo for customers.

“We want to be the provider for the ammunition that you’re having a hard time to find,” says Dibaise.

This property used to be home to Creek Bend Mini Golf. It sat empty for several years.

“We just figured that, you know, something else needed to come in,” says Dibiase.

A unique business getting support from the Community.

“If it’s donuts you’ve got to stop!” says Foster.