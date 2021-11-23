Unique and healthy dishes to make for your Thanksgiving guests

Close up of hands cutting vegetables on a wooden board in cooking class. Food like beans, carrots and mushrooms are getting ready to be cooked on a kitchen desk.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Whether you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner or entertaining out of town guest for a few days, these dishes from Cornell Cooperative Extension are sure to be a (healthy) holiday hit.

Option 1: Harvest Salad

This fall dish is full of fiber and Vitamin C. This salad is super easy and fun to make and includes squash, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds.

Click here for the full recipe and demonstration.

Option 2: Colorful Apple Salad

If apples are more to your liking, this apple salad makes a great Thanksgiving morning breakfast or after dinner snack.

The basis for this colorful dish are apples, yogurt, raisins and dried cranberries.

Full recipe and demonstration found here.

Option 3: Nutty Asparagus Salad

While asparagus isn’t a typical Thanksgiving dish, you can mix it with greens and walnuts for a fall taste.

The recipe also calls for a special homemade vinaigrette sure to delight even your pickiest eaters.

More on that recipe and full demonstration here.

Option 4: Sweet Potato Nachos

Hosting young or picky eaters this year? This Thanksgiving staple with a twist is sure to delight even the pickiest eaters and makes a fun appetizer.

To make these nachos all you need is a couple sweet potatoes, black beans, shredded cheese and some spices.

Follow the recipe here.

Option 5: Stuffed Acorn Squash

Our final dish also incorporates a Thanksgiving day staple – squash.

This dish stuffs an acorn squash with sausage, mushrooms and apples for a hearty meal before your guests hit the road.

Recipe and demonstration found here.

