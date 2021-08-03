Union protests for alleged trooper shooter

BINGHAMTON, NY – The union representing New York State Troopers says it’s outraged that a Deposit man who allegedly shot a State Trooper back in June has received bail.

The New York State Troopers PBA issued a statement this morning denouncing the release of 44 year-old Scott Mawhiney.

Mawhiney is accused of shooting Trooper Ryan Thorp in the arm as Thorp was responding to a domestic dispute in Deposit on June 23rd.

Mawhiney was indicted on 9 charges, including attempted murder.

Thorp required surgery and is continuing to recover at home.

The PBA blames recent bail reform enacted by New York State, calling it a failed social experiment.

Mawhiney’s attorney, Ron Benjamin, says the incident marked an aberration and that his client is not a career criminal.

Benjamin blamed alcohol for Mawhiney’s actions and says he is not a threat to the community.

