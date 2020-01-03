Union Presbyterian Church Celebrates 200 years

ENDICOTT, NY – A church in our area is celebrating the end of its Bicentennial this weekend.

Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott turned 200 years old last March, and is holding a gathering on Sunday, the day before the church year’s official end.

The congregation was formed on March 10th, 1819.

Pastor Pat Raube says that, while this weekend’s festivities may be partly about reflection, it will also be about keeping the welcoming tradition going now and forever.

“We see this as another opportunity to just welcome the community and to let them know that, behind these dark gray stone, is a very much alive community that is doing good work,” says Raube.

The congregation has occupied four churches in its 200 years.

The first two were based near Riverside Cemetery, with the 3rd taking it’s current location on East Main Street.

That church burned down, and the one that stands today was built in nine months in its place.

The church will also be celebrating Epiphany during its worship Sunday at 10:30 am.