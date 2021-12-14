ENDICOTT, NY – The Union Endicott school district is working to keep its students safe following an incident on Washington Avenue.

Police received a report of an early morning shooting in the village on Tuesday, causing heavy police presence in that area.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says UE High School and Jenny F Snapp Middle School is currently in a lockout.

A spokesperson from the school added that this morning the school was in a shelter in place protocol and has since moved to the lockout.

They add all students are perfectly safe and will continue instruction as usual with the exception of having lunch inside.

Jackson adds that there is no public safety issue at this time and the police will inform the public should their safety be in jeopardy.

An employee at a nearby business tells NewsChannel 34 that he heard what sounded like 3 gun shots at around 7:15am near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broad Street near the post office and St. Ambrose Church.

Business owners on the Avenue say police closed off the block until about 9:45am as they searched the street for evidence.

The public should avoid Washington Avenue for the time being.