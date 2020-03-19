Union Endicott helps transport lunches to students

ENDICOTT, NY – A school in our area isn’t waiting for students to come to them for breakfast and lunch to go.

Union-Endicott Central School sent out several buses today to get food to its students while their parents are at work.

The school worked with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and volunteers to acquire and package the food.

Drivers helped load up school buses for delivery with non-perishable food items like peanut butter, mac and cheese, and canned chicken or tuna.

Superintendent Nicole Wolfe says she’s inspired by the community’s willingness to team up.

“We really appreciate all of the support of everyone in the community. Right now, we have bus drivers who are coming in and preparing to deliver food out to families in the community. It really does take a village. Everyone is there, helping to support our community, and we appreciate it,” says Wolfe.

The U-E district has served about 450 meals daily, between meals picked up and those delivered.

Wolfe says she expects that number will grow.