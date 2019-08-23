Unfunded mandate could impact home buyers and sellers

BINGHAMTON – A new unfunded mandate from the state could impact home buyers and sellers if approved.

A new rule out of Albany would require notices to be mailed out when any new deed is recorded.

Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko says it will require clerks to mail costly notices back to sellers in regards to lots or block numbers where the property is located which is not information the clerk’s office currently records.

He says this process will require more work for clerks, realtors, and lawyers, and will increase costs for those selling property.

Mihalko says it’s supposed to help prevent fraud but it appears to be another way for the state to collect money.

“It’s going to create a burden of expense on people that are selling property, an extra charge. We don’t know what the fee is going to be and why should we have people that are selling properties selling more,” says Mihalko.

He says the mandate has not yet been approved by Governor Cuomo.

Mihalko urges those that are against this new rule to call the Governor’s office at 518-474-8390.