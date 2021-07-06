Unemployment rates still above pre-pandemic rate

WASHINGTON DC – The new jobs report shows U.S. employers added 850,000 new jobs in June, the latest evidence that the economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 recession.

But, as NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports, overall unemployment still remains well above the pre-pandemic rate.

President Joe Biden:

“More jobs. Better wages. That’s a good combination.”

After a spring-time lull… President Joe Biden is celebrating a summer heat up in the U.S. labor market up.

“Put simply, our economy is on the move, and we have COVID-19 on the run,” says Biden.

The June jobs report shows American employers added 850,000 jobs… including nearly 200,000 in hard-hit industries like bars and restaurants.

“Instead of workers competing with each other for jobs that are scarce, employers are competing with each other to attract workers,” says Biden.

Still… overall employment remains 6.8 million below its pre-pandemic level…

And the Black unemployment rate stands at nearly double the white jobless rate.

But the president credits the new gains to vaccination efforts and other elements of the American Rescue Plan.

“This progress is testament to our commitment to grow this economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” says Biden.

Ahead of the report’s release… House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy painted a different picture of the economy.

“Just six months of the Biden administration, we have the highest gas prices in seven years as many want to hit the road. Inflation grew at the fastest rate since 2008,” says McCarthy.

McCarthy announced a series of GOP task forces he said will develop economic policies to push back on the Biden agenda.

“The American public wants more. They want to hold people accountable,” says McCarthy.