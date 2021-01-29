Unemployment rate in Binghamton rises slightly in December

BINGHAMTON, NY – The unemployment rate in Greater Binghamton continued to fluctuate in December as it rose slightly from the month before.

The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary numbers for last month.

They show the combined jobless rate in Broome and Tioga Counties at 6.2%.

That compares to 5.4% in November and 6% in October.

The high water mark for the pandemic was April when the unemployment rate reached 15.1%.

In December of 2019, the rate was 4.9%.

Labor statistics show a loss of roughly 3,000 jobs over the past year.