Unadilla woman charged with drug possession after police find missing purse

UNADILLA, NY — New York State Police have arrested a New Lisbon woman after her lost coin purse led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

According to State Police, after a trooper was originally dispatched to a report of a coin purse found in the parking lot of a gas station in Unadilla, illegal drugs including what are suspected to be cocaine and heroin were found inside.

Police say an investigation revealed the purse owner to be 33 year old Savannaha M. Odum of New Lisbon.

Odum was arrested for multiple charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.