DELHI, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced the guilty plea of a Unadilla man following an investigation into a 2022 arson.

Thomas Harris, 31, pled guilty to arson in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

On June 4, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police responded to an active structure fire in the Town of Sidney. Upon arrival, the Troopers discovered several broken and intact beer bottles containing gasoline. The victim told officers that he saw Harris throwing the bottles, causing the fire. In an interview with investigators, Harris denied any involvement in the incident. Investigators took buccal swabs from Harris before sending the bottles found on the scene in for testing. Results later confirmed the presence of his DNA on the bottles.

On November 23, 2022, Harris was arrested and charged with Arson.

Harris plead guilty to the crime on August 21 following a negotiated disposition and is anticipated to serve five years of felony probation supervision.

“I want to thank Investigators Jeremy Hicks and Chad Beames of the New York State Police for their hard work in this case. Arson crimes can be difficult to solve, and through their efforts we were able to positively ID the perpetrator and bring him to justice. I also want to thank the initial responding officers on the scene of the fire – Troopers Jamie Gockel, Timothy Murray, Lindsey Rumenapp and Chanele Haynes,” said Smith.