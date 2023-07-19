PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) 15 Ukrainian children and their families fled their country amidst the war, to have some summer fun in Port Crane.

Together for Ukraine is sponsoring 15 newly local Ukrainian children to attend the Path of Life Summer Camp in Port Crane. Together for Ukraine is a nonprofit that works to rebuild the lives of refugees affected by the war with Russia. The organization wants the kids to experience a fun-filled, normal, American summer camp to help them heal from the traumas of war and help them make friends. One of the Ukrainian campers, Marita Astakhova says that the camp is a lot of fun.

“We’ve been in really hard times and this is like a break for us. To get more comfortable in this country. Back in Ukraine, there’s like, you know, a war, and there’s in no war, and we feel safe here. We want to have fun here,” said Astakhova.

There are lots of activities every day at Path of Life, including horseback riding, Go Kart racing, swimming, crafts, nature hikes, hayrides, and much more. The medical director at Path of Life, Vicky Brown, says that it doesn’t matter where you come from, the camp is a safe space for kids to meet new friends, and be in their own little world.

“Knowing that they’ve come from a difficult situation or a hard place, its great to be that space that they can come to, and have fun, and hang out, and not have to worry about what’s happening outside of camp property. They can go to crafts, they can play games, they can hang out, they can have lunch, and just go swimming and just be kids and just have fun,” said Brown.

The families of the Ukrainian children are also new to the country, and many do not have basic needs, such as transportation. Achieve sold the bus to Together for Ukraine for a discount, and volunteer bus drivers pick up the Ukrainian kids from their houses every day.

This week’s theme at the summer camp is Hometown Heroes. The kids received a visit from a Broome County EMS vehicle, and spent the morning learning about the job, and how to respond to an emergency.