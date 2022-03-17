BINGHAMTON, NY – People in Greater Binghamton looking for a way to support the people of Ukraine can do so at a spaghetti dinner scheduled for next week.

State Senator Fred Akshar, attorney Paul Battisti and their families have organized a Ukrainian Refugee Relief past fundraiser for Monday.

The Akshar’s and Battisti’s are raising money to support efforts at Calvary’s Love Church in Johnson City where both families worship.

Calvary’s Love is partnering with other evangelical churches in Romania where roughly 400 thousand Ukrainian refugees, primarily mothers and their children, have come across the border fleeing the Russian invasion.

Pastor Jerod Terry’s sister lives in Romania with her family and has been helping connect money raised at the church with refugee relief efforts.

“Our partners in Romania found a company where for $62 they could provide all of the bedding that would be needed for somebody in one of these refugee shelters. It helps to have a tangible number like that where you can say, ‘Wow, for just $62 I can provide a mattress and a blanket and a pillow for somebody to actually sleep on,'” says Terry.

Terry says his church has already raised $28,000 from its members and donors in the community.

In addition to supporting refugees in Romania, the funds also go to humanitarian convoys heading into Ukraine with much-needed medical supplies and other necessities.

Battisti says that he and Akshar decided after church last Sunday that they needed to support the cause.

“No matter who you are, what your background is, it does impact us when you see these horrible images in the media every day. For $20 on Monday, you can come, Sons of Italy, some of the best pasta and sauce here in Broome County, and 100% of that ticket is going to go to this relief effort in Romania, supporting Ukraine,” says Battisti.

The fundraiser runs from 4:30 to 7 at the Sons of Italy on Odell Avenue in Endicott.

It’s eat-in or takeout.

For those who eat-in, there will be Zoom links with missionaries working with refugees along the border.

Pre-registration is requested by texting 607-744-7818.