BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) People of Ukrainian heritage across Greater Binghamton and around the world marked the 32nd year of restored independence today while war rages on in Ukraine.

This morning, outside of Binghamton City Hall, dozens of local Ukrainian Americans rallied to bring attention to the plight of their ancestral homeland. There were several Ukrainian flags flying and performances of two traditional Ukrainian songs.

The Branch Chairman of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Lubomyr Zobniw says that throughout its history, Ukraine has adopted multiple days of independence.

“The United States of America has only one Independence Day, Ukraine, in its one-thousand-year history, has several Independence Days. Each, defending Ukraine from aggression,” said Zobniw.

Following the speakers, all of the children gathered around the flagpole and raised the Ukrainian Flag.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and State Senator Lea Webb all presented Zobniw with proclamations, declaring it Ukrainian Independence Day in Binghamton, Broome, and the 52nd District.