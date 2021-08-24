Ukrainian Independence Day flag raising

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David joined members of the Ukrainian American Community to raise a flag at City Hall today.

Ukrainians around the world are celebrating what marks the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian freedom.

Every August 24th Americans of Ukrainian descent express their pride that they are unique continue to voice their support for Ukraine independence.

Stephan Wasylko, Master of Ceremonies says against so many odds, this day is the most notable victory to be celebrated.

“Ukraine has continued to preserve freedom of speech, basic human rights, and real fair free democratic elections. Rights the Ukrainians for centuries have fought for and died for,” says Wasylko.

The ceremony began with opening remarks, followed by prayers from reverends that belong to the 3 Ukrainian churches in the area.

A “Prayer for Ukraine” song was sang and then children raised the flag with Mayor David.