BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some Ukrainian refugees joined some Ukrainian-Americans to spread Christmas cheer and awareness while raising funds over the weekend.

On Saturday, a group of musicians organized by the Together for Ukraine Foundation went caroling at some local homes and businesses.

They sang Christmas carols and some traditional Ukrainian songs accompanied by violin and guitar.

While at The Shop, Beer Tree Downtown and Beer Tree Factory, they passed a hat to raise money to send generators to the people of Ukraine, 10 million of whom currently lack electricity due to Russian bombardment.

The effort was the idea of Christina Zawerucha, a Ukrainian-American who grew up with the tradition of caroling, in which the group goes door-to-door singing and offering holiday blessings and receiving cookies, tea or adult beverages in return.

Zawerucha, who was wearing a hat called a vinok, says they were joined by some Ukrainians who recently settled in our area to escape the war.

“They told me how great it was to finally have fun doing something together. So, it means a lot for our new Ukrainian neighbors. I know that the businesses and households that welcomed us really enjoyed it. And hopefully, the families in Ukraine that are going to benefit from these generators and supplies are going to enjoy it as well.”

The owners of The Shop in Binghamton also made a donation bringing the total raised to $1,200.

The group is hoping to either buy 2 standard generators or raise more money for a large-scale generator that it will send on a Christmas container being filled by Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City.

People have until December 27th to donate items for the container.

To make a monetary donation, go to togetherforukraine.us.