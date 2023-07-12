BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Newly local Ukrainian children are having the chance to attend summer camp thanks to The Together for Ukraine Foundation.

From July 17 to July 21, children who recently fled from the war in Ukraine are being sponsored by the foundation to attend the Path of Life Summer Camp in Port Crane.

Christina Zawerucha, Together for Ukraine executive director, said: “We believe the American

summer camp experience will help newly arrived Ukrainian children heal from the traumas of

war, help them make friends, and integrate more deeply with the broader Broome County

community.”

Together for Ukraine collaborated with several partners in order to sponsor the children, including Path of Life Summer Camp, ACHIEVE, OCC Transit licensed drivers, and many volunteers from around the community.

Together for Ukraine is a non-profit designed to rebuild the lives of refugees and restore a sense of freedom for those fleeing war.