JOHNSON CITY, NY – UHS and local dignitaries gathered this afternoon to break ground on UHS Wilson’s new project.

This “Wilson Project” is one of the largest projects UHS has ever taken on and it’s the first expansion to the Johnson City campus in more than 30 years.

This 6-story building will be facing main street and the tower will be the front door to U-H-S services.

The “Wilson Project” will be completed in 3 phases.

President and CEO, John Carrigg says the goal of the project is to create an exceptional clinical experience.

“The Wilson Project is a vital part of UHS overall strategic and facility master plan. With this addition, we will be able to meet patient needs now and in the future including the critical need for private hospital rooms and more space for emergency and trauma medical care,” he said.

The building will include a new emergency department, M-R-I suite, roof-top heli-pad, a surgical support area and 120 private medical and surgical patient rooms.

This new building is set to open in 2024.