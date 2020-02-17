UHS to hold Hearty Party

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A fundraiser planned for this Friday will serve as a spring board for the Southern Tier Heart Walk in April.

UHS is holding its 5th annual Hearty Party inside the gymnasium of Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Main Street in Vestal.

The event includes performances from the Kitchen Sink band and a magician, plus balloons, dinner, and gift baskets to bid on.

UHS Stay Healthy Kids Coordinator Megan Farmer says she loves contributing to the cause because she, herself is a heart attack survivor.

“It’s very important to me. It’s very important to my family. I have a lot of family members who are heart attack and stroke survivors as well, so I love doing all these fundraising activities with children, their parents, the community. It’s very important to teach heart health early in life so that children can grow up knowing the way to eat, the way to exercise, and how to be heart healthy their entire lives,” says Farmer.

The event will begin at 4:30 PM and go until 8 on Friday.

Dinner consists of chicken spiedies, ziti, salads, and drinks.

Admission is $10 each and they can be purchased at the door to the event or at the UHS Stay Healthy Center inside the Oakdale Mall all this week.

There are also special deals that include raffle tickets.