UHS suspends some hospital visitation

BINGHAMTON, NY – While COVID-19 numbers rise in Broome County, UHS has suspended some visitation.
The following are the only circumstances that allow for visitors and support people.
UHS Wilson Medical Center:
-Must use Baldwin Street Entrance daily from 5 am to 9 pm
-Emergency Department
UHS Binghamton General:
-Mitchell Avenue Entrance daily from 5am to 9 pm
-Park Avenue Entrance for Dialysis patience Monday through Friday, 5 am to 6 pm.
-Emergency Department
All visitors will be COVID-19 screened upon entry.
Those under 18 will not be allowed to visit.
Masks are required for all visitors.