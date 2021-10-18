UHS suspends some hospital visitation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – While COVID-19 numbers rise in Broome County, UHS has suspended some visitation.

The following are the only circumstances that allow for visitors and support people.

UHS Wilson Medical Center:

-Must use Baldwin Street Entrance daily from 5 am to 9 pm

-Emergency Department

UHS Binghamton General:

-Mitchell Avenue Entrance daily from 5am to 9 pm

-Park Avenue Entrance for Dialysis patience Monday through Friday, 5 am to 6 pm.

-Emergency Department

All visitors will be COVID-19 screened upon entry.

Those under 18 will not be allowed to visit.

Masks are required for all visitors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News