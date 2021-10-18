UHS suspends some hospital visitation

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – While COVID-19 numbers rise in Broome County, UHS has suspended some visitation.

The following are the only circumstances that allow for visitors and support people.

UHS Wilson Medical Center:

-Must use Baldwin Street Entrance daily from 5 am to 9 pm

-Emergency Department

UHS Binghamton General:

-Mitchell Avenue Entrance daily from 5am to 9 pm

-Park Avenue Entrance for Dialysis patience Monday through Friday, 5 am to 6 pm.

-Emergency Department

All visitors will be COVID-19 screened upon entry.

Those under 18 will not be allowed to visit.

Masks are required for all visitors.