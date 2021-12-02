UHS seeks guidance on Wilson Hospital elective procedures

BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS has released the following statement after the New York State Department of Health identified Wilson Hospital as being a candidate for mandated cessation of elective procedures due to hospital bed capacity:

At UHS, we are working closely with the state and awaiting further guidance on which, if any, procedures will be limited at our facilities.

We will not know until Friday, December 3 if any procedures will need to be postponed at UHS Wilson Medical Center. There are many procedures that are not considered “elective” that will proceed as scheduled.

The statement comes following Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement that some hospitals in the state will have to stop elective surgeries due to bed availability.