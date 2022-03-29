BINGHAMTON, NY – The federal government is giving more than 3 million dollars to UHS to help cover some of its expenses incurred due to the pandemic.

According to Congressman Antonio Delgado, FEMA is providing the money to offset the costs of emergency protective measures the hospital chain had to implement in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding reimburses the purchase of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, staff contracts to support COVID response units and the construction and conversion of existing patient rooms into COVID ready rooms.

UHS operates Wilson, Binghamton General, Chenango Memorial and Delaware Valley hospitals.

UHS has told NewsChannel 34 previously that the financial loss to the hospital chain caused by the pandemic was in the tens of millions of dollars.