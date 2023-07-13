JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) UHS is addressing the lack of child care options in the area with the opening of a brand new facility.

THe executive director of the UHS Foundation, Cory Jacobs was invited to talk about the daycare facility at the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon. Jacobs says the newly renovated facility will be at 619 Main Street in Johnson City, formerly an Aldi. She says the program will offer 82 childcare slots. 60% of the slots will be available for UHS employees and their families, with the other 40 percent open to the public. Jacobs says providing childcare is an important incentive to attract and retain employees.

“We have a great family-like culture at UHS, and our staff will feel very confident knowing that same attention that we bring to our UHS employees, we’re also providing for their children as well. And just knowing that for many of our staff, their children are just down the street, maybe they can pop in and see them at lunch time while they’re working,” says Jacobs.

The daycare will be for infants up to pre-kindergarten aged children. Jacobs says that UHS itself will not provide the daycare, it will be operated by a national company called Bright Horizons.

The former Aldi is getting fully renovated and the daycare is expected to open in 2024.