BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This Binghamton based hospital and healthcare group was recently recognized as one of “America’s Best Employers by State”.

UHS received the distinction from Forbes Magazine, who conducted a survey of over 70,000 people nationwide to find America’s best employers. The survey accounted for factors such as compensation, working conditions and promotion potential.

The group says that this award is proof of UHS’ commitment to delivering great care through a strong work force.

“We’re more than just a team; we’re a close-knit community who nurture and uplift each other,” says vice president for Human Resources and chief human resources officer at UHS Sheri Lamoureux. “Our employees are the heartbeat of our unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality care. The Forbes ranking not only recognizes the importance of our employees but also serves as a heartfelt thank you for the dedication and hard work of our exceptional teams.”

UHS was founded in 1981, and operates multiple facilities across our region to provide healthcare to those in the Southern Tier.