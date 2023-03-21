BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Per release, United Health Services in Greater Binghamton has been named one of the “Best 50 Healthcare Providers for Supply Chain Excellence” in North America.

UHS recently received this honor from Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) for the fourth straight year.

GHX is a Colorado-based leader in supporting health organizations to achieve business success.

According to the healthcare provider, supply chain refers to the extensive network of systems, components, and processes that collectively work to ensure that medicines and other needed supplies are manufactured, purchased, distributed, and efficiently provided to patients.

UHS joins major institutions like UCLA Health in Los Angeles, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut on the list of honorees.

According to GHX, the “Best 50” honorees were selected from than 4,100 provider organizations who use a GHX digital trading platform. They were identified based on several key supply chain metrics from the 2022 calendar year.

UHS President and CEO John Craig said, “we are honored to be recognized as a top-performing organization in the vital area of supply chain, the backbone of our day-to-day ability to provide care and service to our patients.”

Founded in 1981, UHS has several facilities throughout Greater Binghamton and in surrounding counties.