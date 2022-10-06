JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – UHS is celebrating more than a half century of preparing family doctors to practice medicine.

Wilson Hospital began its family medicine residency program in 1971, and since then has graduated over 350 doctors.

Between 75 and 100 of them have stayed in our region for at least some amount of time.

The 3 year program accepts 9 new residents each year for a total of 27.

They spend time practicing medicine in the hospitals and outpatient settings under the guidance of faculty and attending physicians.

Doctor Daniel Young is the Program Director and himself a graduate of the residency in 1991.

Young said, “That hands-on work for 3 years is really why the family physician, when they get done with residency, is an experienced doctor ready to go out and practice.”

Young said that the residency program helps to keep the rest of the physicians on their toes as they have to teach and mentor the residents on the latest methods and technology.

UHS is holding a gathering of graduates this weekend, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

There’s a welcome mixer scheduled for tomorrow followed by continuing education lectures Saturday morning and a gala at Traditions at the Glen Saturday evening.