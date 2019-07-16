UHS holds Retail Pharmacy Open House at Binghamton General

UHS’ most recent addition looks to help make the lives of patients a bit easier.

An open house was held for the new UHS Retail Pharmacy located in the Summit Building at Binghamton General. The new full-service pharmacy accepts prescriptions from any provider and is open to UHS patients and the general public. It will be stocked with standard medications along with specialty pharmacy items and the top 100 most requested over the counter items. Pharmacy Supervisor Meaghan Owen says its a great convenience having a pharmacy right on the hospital’s campus.

“This pharmacy allows us to have a lot of advantages. We actually have access to patient charts so we can pull insurance information, allergies, all sorts of demographic information. SO even if you’re a brand new patient with us you can walk right in and we will likely have the prescription already ready because we have access to that information.”

Another feature of the new pharmacy is the dispensing of medications through SmartCabinents which provide accuracy, prevent unauthorized access and eliminate cross contamination. The new location makes it the 5th UHS Pharmacy site along with Vestal, Endicott, Wilson and Delaware Valley.