UHS creates virtual walk-in for patients

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – UHS has launched a way to consult with its medical professionals without making a trip to the doctor’s office.

The hospital chain introduced a new virtual walk-in last month that allows patients to get professional medical care from their phone, computer of tablet.

Through the website, users can talk to UHS physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners located at the UHS Vestal Walk-In on the Parkway across from BU.

Doctor Anthony Consolazio says because UHS’s program uses its own staff, patients can have a continuity of care if they ultimately need to pay a visit to the office.

“I think its great. It extends our reach so we can get to more people. We can get to people who might not be physically able to get in during our normal hours. It keeps some of the simpler things outside of the walk-in so that they don’t necessarily need to come in to get care for things that are fairly straight forward,” he said.

Consolazio says appropriate medical concerns include headaches, fever, stomach issues, cold symptoms, and rashes.

Medical professionals can write prescriptions for patients or provide orders for them to go to a lab for testing.

To set up a virtual appointment go to http://nyuhs.org.