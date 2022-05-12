JOHNSON CITY, NY – UHS is showing its appreciation to its workers for all they’ve had to endure during the pandemic.

A series of special events were scheduled for National Hospital Week this week, including a free barbeque lunch and dinner for employees yesterday at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City.

Other activities at various UHS sites have included a “Blessing of the Hands,” chair massage and yoga, sound healing, Zumba and visits by a therapy dog.

Yesterday, Human Resources Vice President Sheri Lamoureux, UHS Foundation Director Cory Jacobs and Chief Medical Officer Doctor Rajesh Dave were on hand to help hand out the food.

Lamoureux says recognizing healthcare professionals is more important than ever.

“Our staff have been through quite a bit over the past 3 years. The emotional toll this has really taken on them has been really impactful. So, just a little something we can do to help brighten their day is really what we’re doing this week,” she said.

UHS produced tribute videos that were shared on the organization’s internal site.

And members of the Binghamton Philharmonic performed at various locations throughout the week.

National Hospital Week is an outgrowth of Nurses Week which honors the May 12th birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.