UHS and Lourdes issue release allowing hospital visitors

BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS and Lourdes have issued a joint release allowing hospital visits again.

Visitation will resume tomorrow, with some restrictions still in place, including one visitor allowed per patient for up to 4 hours at a time.

Each visitor will be required to wear a mask, use a special designated entrance and undergo a health screening.

Different departments may have more specific rules.

Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 daily at Lourdes, Binghamton General and Wilson hospitals.

UHS Chenango Memorial will be from 9 to 11 A-M and 4 to 6 P-M daily.

Delaware Valley Hospital will be announced on their webpage.

