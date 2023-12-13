ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Voters in the Union-Endicott School District have approved a capital project that will fund a variety of upgrades to all of its seven school buildings.

The $23 million project passed on Tuesday on a vote of 219 to 114.

The district says the work will focus on safety and facilities upgrades that will be performed over the next two years.

Schools, including Jennie F Snapp Middle School, will see sidewalk replacement as well as a new PA system. Other projects include new windows, fencing, retaining walls and the removal of vinyl asbestos tiles.

The high school baseball and softball fields will get new turf infields.

Some work is also planned at the district’s administrative offices and bus garage.

UE says the project will not impact local taxpayers as 89% of the funding will come from state aid with the remaining $2.9 million coming from the district’s capital reserves.