ENDICOTT, NY – The Union Endicott varsity cheerleaders are getting some well deserved praise after a fantastic nationals performance.

The team arrived back in New York from Florida late Monday evening, greeted by friends and family celebrating their 3rd place finish.

On Wednesday, the team participated in a “Champions Walk” around UE’s elementary schools.

They also had a small celebration at the high school, attended by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Garnar also named Wednesday Union Endicott Cheerleading Day.

Prior to nationals, the Tigers earned the top honor at the Southern Tier Athletics Conference (STAC) Section 4 competition with the titles of Division 1 Cheerleading Champions and had the overall high score.