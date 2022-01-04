ENDICOTT, NY – Two Union Endicott High School grads are working to teach students about the social determinants of their health.

Twins Madison and Alessia Stead are currently in their freshman year at Syracuse University.

In high school, the girls were co-presidents of UE’s Girl Up Program, and were working to raise awareness about reproductive health and stock the school’s bathrooms with feminine care products when we interviewed them in April of 2020.

Now, they are holding a health fair on January 10th.

Current students are invited to the fair to learn about social determinants of health and how these aspects can impact a person’s well-being, as well as teaching them how to use resources in the community.

Organizations such as the Broome County Health Department, Family Family, YMCA, RISE and more will be present.

The fair runs from 4 to 6 at the Endicott Visions Center on Monday, January 10th.