Ubiquity Solar plans use of building on Huron Campus for industrial solar panel manufacturing

ENDICOTT, NY – Another clean energy company has announced plans to locate a manufacturing operation on the Huron Campus in Endicott.

Governor Hochul announced yesterday that the Canadian firm Ubiquity Solar plans to start building industrial solar panels within 800 thousand square feet of the former IBM plant.

Ubiquity builds photovoltaic panels intended for the aerospace and power generation markets with a focus on ultra-low carbon, high efficiency, Made-In-America products.

Village Trustee Nick Burlingame says this $61M project in conjunction with the Imperium 3 lithium ion battery manufacturing plant makes Endicott a leader in green technology.

“This is great news for Endicott and the Huron Campus. This campus was designed for manufacturing, and our community was designed for manufacturing. So, this is an ideal fit for Endicott and Broome County,” he said.

Ubiquity plans to create up to 150 highly-skilled jobs with a goal of being fully operational by the end of next year.

The project is receiving $3M in tax credits from the state.

Once fully functional, it plans to produce 350 mega Watts of of utility grade PV cells, enough to power 50,000 homes.

It also plans to produce advanced space-grade PV cells for the aerospace industry.