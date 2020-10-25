Montrose P.A. – A member of President Trump’s staff took a tour of a Susquehanna County business earlier this week.

Steve Bulger, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, took a tour of Diaz Manufacturing in Montrose on Thursday.

Bulger was visiting the wood manufacturer to get feedback on the agency’s Paycheck Protection

Program, a loan which helped over 5-million small businesses continue to pay their employees through the pandemic.

Bulger says he’s aware that businesses all over are still struggling, but is hopeful that they can continue to help in the future.

Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Steve Bulger says, “We’re going around today, and hearing their stories. They’re very encouraging. We still know that there’s a lot of pain out there. That there’s still some struggling going on with this economy. We’re here to help with any new programs that S-B-A can provide to get these companies on the right path.”

There are roughly 120 individuals that work at the Diaz Montrose plant.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Aldcowski says the P-P-P was a worthwhile, and hassle-free, benefit for the company

“This program was a virtual lifeline, not only for our business, but for all the businesses that participated in the program. The program was very well thought out, put together. It was very straight-forward, working with our financial institutions. The application process was very straightforward. And we received our funding in a very short period of time.” says Montrose.

Aldcowski says that through the P-P-P, Diaz was able to not only continue to pay their employees throughout the pandemic, but they were also able to start production right back up once their area was given the green light.