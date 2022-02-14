Governor Hochul has picked up a powerful endorsement as she looks to lock up the Democratic nomination and run for a full term in November.



According to a release from the Hochul campaign, U-S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is throwing her support behind the fellow Democrat.



Like Hochul, Gillibrand began in her current position without first being elected.



Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate by former Governor David Paterson when then Senator Hillary Clinton resigned to become Secretary of State.



Gillibrand has since won 3 elections to the seat.



Hochul took over last August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace.



Gillibrand is the first statewide elected official to endorse Hochul in her primary battle with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi.