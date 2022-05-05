ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man that was previously listed as missing has been taken into custody.

According to New York State Police, 43-year-old Keith A. Hilliard was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 3.

Hilliard, classified as a level 3 sex offender was previously on the run and wanted for the charge of Parole Absconder. The charge alleged that he was a previous inmate released on parole and then went missing.

He was previously convicted in 2017 on the charges of Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree after he was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. He was then sentenced to three years in State Prison.

State Police began searching for him on April 27 after he was last seen running into a wooded area in the Town of Moravia.

The search ended on May 3 when the U.S. Marshals Task Force detained Hilliard. This Task Force is comprised of US Marshals, State Police, NYS Parole, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.