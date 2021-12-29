WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House COVID team will update the country on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, after the U.S. broke its record for daily cases.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports.

Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms can now go back to work after five days at home.

“People with important jobs in keeping society functioning may not be able to come to work if they’re all out for a full ten days.”

The new CDC guidance recommends wearing a mask religiously after leaving isolation but doesn’t require a negative test.

“The CDC felt that given the risk being very low, it’s best to just get people to put a mask on and then go out and do what they need to do.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor, also clarified that Americans flying within the U.S. will not have to be vaccinated…for now.

“I think it’s important to seriously consider it. I did not say it should be done. I did not say I favor it to be done. I just said it’s up for consideration.”

Fauci said a vaccine mandate for domestic travel could come in a month or so depending on the state of the surge.

“But we’re not going there right now.”

White House officials have said a vaccine requirement on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns, and Republicans here on Capitol Hill have already vowed to push back.

In Washington I’m Jessi Turnure.