U-haul offers 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a number of college and universities moving to online classes, some students are not sure what to do with their belongings.

For those who have to leave campus due to COVID-19, U-Haul announced on Thursday is offering 30 days of free storage to students. They’re also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

Space is limited so the company is urging people to act quickly.

