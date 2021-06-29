U-E grad surprised by deployed brother at graduation

ENDICOTT, NY – A high school graduation turned into a family reunion for one graduate over the weekend.

On Saturday, the class of 2021 at Union-Endicott gathered on the field ready to receive their diplomas.

For one graduate, Kayla Wyckoff, she had no idea she was about to be reunited with her brother that she hasn’t seen in over a year.

Justin Fish, a U-E alum, is in the Army and has been deployed over in Italy since February of 2020.

Wyckoff says she always watches the videos of families being reunited with their loved ones in the military and she always tears up.

“I thought I heard a name wrong because I didn’t think he would be coming home so I just heard a name wrong. My friend like tapped me on the shoulder and was like isn’t that your brother and my jaw just dropped,” says Wyckoff.

During the ceremony, Fish recited the pledge of allegiance and saluted the flag.

Wyckoff says she can’t believe she didn’t see him because he was just hiding behind a pole the whole time.