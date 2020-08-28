TYOGA makes see-through shields to make schools safer

GREENE, NY – A company in northern Pennsylvania is making new shields for students to make safety easy for the school year.

TYOGA is making see-through shields so that children can comfortably participate in school activities.

They are being made out of corrugated cardboard, and the smaller ones have small adapters that help them attach to desks.

There are also bigger ones that could come in white or brown.

TYOGA is also working on separators for school buses that are easy to move.

Students can personalize their shields in any way they want.

Protectors are also easy to clean.

Sales Manager Kathy Darrah says their creations are fireproof, which makes them more preferable to plastic alternatives.

“We’ve learned that the New York State Board of Education will not allow those because they aren’t fire retardant. If they burn, they are going to give off fumes. That’s why we ended up coming up with this design, because it’s going to be fire retardant,” says Darrah.

Protectors will be produced at TYOGA’s plant in Tioga, Pennsylvania, which is close to Elmira, and then be assembled in Cortland.

Desktop shields are currently priced at $3 a piece, while the bigger ones are at about $50, and the bus protectors are about $2 a piece.

You can learn more by calling 1-800-724-6003.