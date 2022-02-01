JOHNSON CITY, NY – Two women were arrested following a home break in and assault.

31 year-old Amanda Hoyt and 24 year-old Shamirah Hauer allegedly broke into the apartment of someone they knew last Thursday.

Police responded to the call on St Charles Street, finding that the women had assaulted the victim with a baseball bat and hammer and choked them unconscious.

The women then stole property and left before police arrived.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

The women were found and arrested on Monday and were charged with Burglary and Assault.

Hauer was also charged with Strangulation.

They were remanded to the Broome County Jail.